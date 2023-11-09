HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsLotusEletreOn Road Price in Surat

Lotus Eletre On Road Price in Surat

Lotus Eletre
1/14
Lotus Eletre Front View
2/14
Lotus Eletre Headlight
3/14
Lotus Eletre Left Side View
4/14
Lotus Eletre Rear View
5/14
Lotus Eletre Taillight
View all Images
6/14
2.55 - 2.99 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Eletre Price in Surat

Lotus Eletre on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 2.66 Crore. The on road price for Lotus Eletre top variant goes up to Rs. 2.86 Crore in Surat. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lotus Eletre Standard₹ 2.66 Crore
Lotus Eletre S₹ 2.86 Crore
...Read More

Lotus Eletre Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Standard

₹2.66 Crore*On-Road Price
112 KWh
258 Kmph
600 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,55,00,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
10,10,492
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
2,65,60,992
EMI@5,70,899/mo
Close

S

₹2.86 Crore*On-Road Price
112 KWh
258 Kmph
600 Km
View breakup

Emeya Price in Surat
Check Latest Offers
Maybach EQS Price in Surat
Taycan Price in Surat
    Lotus Eletre News

    The Lotus Eletre is now on sale in India and marks the entry of the British brand in the market. The company has partnered with Delhi-based Exclusive Motors
    Lotus arrives in India with the Eletre electric performance SUV priced at 2.55 crore
    9 Nov 2023
    Lotus says Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV.
    Lotus Eletre electric SUV holds the key for success of other sports cars
    5 Apr 2022
    Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
    Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
    30 Mar 2022
    It is being expected the Eletre electric crossover will get a digital instrument cluster along with a sports steering wheel.
    All-electric Lotus Type 132 to be called Eletre, to make debut tomorrow
    28 Mar 2022
    Lotus Cars has launched the 2025 Emeya all-electric hyper-GT and the updated Emira range in India as part of its broader push into the luxury sports car market on our shores.
    Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
    16 Jan 2025
    View all
     Lotus Eletre News

    Lotus Eletre FAQs

    The on-road price of Lotus Eletre S in Surat is Rs. 2.86 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Lotus Eletre S in Surat amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lotus Eletre in Surat is Rs. 5.39 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Lotus Eletre S in Surat are Rs. 10.88 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Lotus Eletre S in Surat includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.75 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 10.88 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.86 Crore.

