Lotus Eletre on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 2.66 Crore.
The on road price for Lotus Eletre top variant goes up to Rs. 2.86 Crore in Surat.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Lotus Eletre Standard and the most priced model is Lotus Eletre S.
Visit your nearest
Lotus Eletre dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Lotus Eletre on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Lotus Eletre is mainly compared to Lotus Emeya which starts at Rs. 2.34 Cr in Surat, Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power which starts at Rs. 3 Cr in Surat and Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS starting at Rs. 2.25 Cr in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Lotus Eletre Standard ₹ 2.66 Crore Lotus Eletre S ₹ 2.86 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
