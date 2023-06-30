HT Auto
Lexus RX

1.04 - 1.05 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Lexus RX is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Lexus RX Key Specs
Engine3456.0 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
Lexus RX Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage16.5 kmpl
Engine3456.0 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
SunroofYes
Lexus RX News

The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
30 Jun 2023
The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
19 Apr 2023
Lexus RX 500h SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
All-new Lexus RX SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
11 Jan 2023
Lexus RX comes with sharper LED taillight.
New-gen Lexus RX teased again ahead of January 11 debut at Auto Expo 2023
26 Dec 2022
The fifth-generation Lexus RX will be unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida next month
New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
23 Dec 2022
Lexus Videos

Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
