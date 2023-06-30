Saved Articles
6/21
Lexus RX
₹1.04 - 1.05 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Lexus RX is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Lexus RX Key Specs
Engine
3456.0 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Transmission
Both
About Lexus RX
Latest Update
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
Lexus RX SUV launched at ₹95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
Lexus RX Alternatives
Land Rover
Discovery
₹
88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Check latest offers
RX vs Discovery
Mercedes-Benz
GLS
₹
1.05 - 1.09 Cr
Check latest offers
RX vs GLS
Lexus
RX
Specifications and Features
Rear AC Vents
Yes
Body Type
SUV
Airbags
Yes
Keyless Entry
Yes
Mileage
16.5 kmpl
Engine
3456.0 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Sunroof
Yes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Lexus RX News
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
30 Jun 2023
Lexus RX SUV launched at
₹
95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
19 Apr 2023
All-new Lexus RX SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
11 Jan 2023
New-gen Lexus RX teased again ahead of January 11 debut at Auto Expo 2023
26 Dec 2022
New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
23 Dec 2022
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
