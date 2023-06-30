Lexus RX on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.18 Crore. The on road price for Lexus RX top variant goes up to Rs. 1.45 Crore in Bengaluru. Lexus RX comes with a choice of engine options. Lexus RX on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.18 Crore. The on road price for Lexus RX top variant goes up to Rs. 1.45 Crore in Bengaluru. Lexus RX comes with a choice of engine options. The lowest price model is Lexus RX 350h Panasonic and the most priced model is Lexus RX 500h Panasonic. The Lexus RX on road price in Bengaluru for 2393 cc to 2487 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.18 Crore - 1.45 Crore. Visit your nearest Lexus RX dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Lexus RX on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lexus RX is mainly compared to BMW X7 which starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr in Bengaluru, Volvo XC90 which starts at Rs. 88.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru and BMW X8 starting at Rs. 1 Cr in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Lexus RX 350h Panasonic ₹ 1.18 Crore Lexus RX 500h Panasonic ₹ 1.45 Crore