|Engine
|2487 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio, equipped with a 2.5L A25A-FXS and Automatic (e-CVT), is listed at ₹1.07 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the RX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT). This unit makes 366 bhp.
In the RX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Macan priced ₹89.65 Lakhs or the Land Rover Range Rover Velar priced between ₹87.9 Lakhs - 87.9 Lakhs.
The RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.