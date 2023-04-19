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Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.07 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lexus RX Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all RX specs and features

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio Prices

The RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio, equipped with a 2.5L A25A-FXS and Automatic (e-CVT), is listed at ₹1.07 Crore (ex-showroom).

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio Mileage

All variants of the RX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio Engine and Transmission

The RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT). This unit makes 366 bhp.

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Macan priced ₹89.65 Lakhs or the Land Rover Range Rover Velar priced between ₹87.9 Lakhs - 87.9 Lakhs.

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio Specs & Features

The RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio Price

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio

₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,40,000
RTO
9,88,000
Insurance
3,91,626
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,07,20,126
EMI@2,30,417/mo
Add to Compare
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Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
366 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2487 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
200 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
235 / 50 R21
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R21

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4890 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1695 mm
Width
1920 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
21
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
All
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic with Mark Levinson Audio EMI
EMI2,07,376 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
96,48,113
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
96,48,113
Interest Amount
27,94,422
Payable Amount
1,24,42,535

Lexus RX other Variants

RX 350h Exquisite Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 2.5L Automatic

₹1.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,99,000
RTO
9,53,900
Insurance
3,78,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,31,876
EMI@2,22,072/mo
Add to Compare
Close

RX 500h F-Sport Plus

₹1.41 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,80,000
RTO
12,82,000
Insurance
5,04,999
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,40,67,499
EMI@3,02,365/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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