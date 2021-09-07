Home > New Cars > Lexus > Nx > Lexus Nx On Road Price in Silvassa dadra nagar haveli

Lexus Nx On Road Price

in Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli)
Lexus Nx
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx

Lexus Nx Price List, Specifications and Features

NX 300h Exquisite

2494 cc | 153 bhp | 1785 kg

₹ 66.87 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
5,820,000
RTO
611,000
Insurance
255,886
On-Road Price
6,686,886
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.5L 2AR-FXE I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Battery
1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Max Engine Performance
194 bhp 300 Nm
Driving Range
997 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R18
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R18
Kerb Weight
1785 kg
Height
1645 mm
Width
1845 mm
Length
4640 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2660 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
475 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
56 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

