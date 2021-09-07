Rear Row Seat Adjustment 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Driver Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Head-rests Front & Rear

Folding Rear Seat Full

Interiors Dual Tone

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Interior Colours White Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / Black

Ventilated Seats Front only

Split Rear Seat 60:40 split