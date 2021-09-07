Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Interior Colours
White Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split