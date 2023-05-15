Lexus NX on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 74.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Lexus NX top variant goes up to Rs. 82.17 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Lexus NX 350h Exquisite and the most priced model is Lexus NX 350h F-Sport. Visit your nearest Lexus NX dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Lexus NX on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Lexus NX 350h Exquisite ₹ 74.54 Lakhs Lexus NX 350h Luxury ₹ 79.78 Lakhs Lexus NX 350h F-Sport ₹ 82.17 Lakhs