Lexus NX On Road Price

64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
NX on Road Price in Delhi

Lexus NX on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 74.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Lexus NX top variant goes up to Rs. 82.17 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lexus NX 350h Exquisite₹ 74.54 Lakhs
Lexus NX 350h Luxury₹ 79.78 Lakhs
Lexus NX 350h F-Sport₹ 82.17 Lakhs
Lexus NX Variant Wise Price List

350h Exquisite
₹74.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,90,000
RTO
6,82,000
Insurance
2,81,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in A)
74,54,223
EMI@1,60,220/mo
