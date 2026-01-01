|Engine
|3346 cc
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The LX 500d Urban, equipped with a 3.3L F33A-FTV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.50 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the LX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 6.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LX 500d Urban is powered by a 3346 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 304 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm of torque.
In the LX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz G-Class priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 4.3 Cr or the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr.
The LX 500d Urban has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.