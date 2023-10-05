Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsLexusLSOn Road Price in New Delhi

Lexus LS On Road Price in New Delhi

1/40
2/40
3/40
4/40
5/40
View all Images
6/40
2.19 - 2.54 Cr*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

LS Price in New Delhi

Lexus LS on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.19 Crore. The on road price for Lexus LS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.54 Crore in New Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lexus LS 500h Luxury₹ 2.19 Crore
Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury₹ 2.25 Crore
Lexus LS 500h Nishijin₹ 2.54 Crore
...Read More

Lexus LS Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
500h Luxury
₹2.19 Crore*On-Road Price
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,91,32,000
RTO
19,67,200
Insurance
7,69,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
2,18,68,929
EMI@4,70,049/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
500h Ultra Luxury
₹2.25 Crore*On-Road Price
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup
500h Nishijin
₹2.54 Crore*On-Road Price
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup

Lexus LS Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

1.95 - 2.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
i7 Price in New Delhi
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 - 1.81 Cr
Check Latest Offers
7 Series Price in New Delhi
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.8 - 2.05 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron GT Price in New Delhi
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.44 - 2.71 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Panamera Price in New Delhi
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1.57 - 2.19 Cr
Check Latest Offers
S-Class Price in New Delhi
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Quattroporte Price in New Delhi

Popular Lexus Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Lexus NX

    64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus ES

    56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LC 500h

    2.1 - 2.16 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LX

    2.82 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus RX

    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Lexus Cars

Lexus LS News

The new Lexus LS sedan gets a 12.3-inch driver's display.
Lexus updates its flagship sedan LS with new technology and features. Will it come to India?
5 Oct 2023
Representational File photo: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar.
Automobile sales affected in past 2 years due to COVID-19: Govt informs LS
1 Dec 2021
2022 Lexus LS will continue with the same design as the outgoing model.
2022 Lexus LS receives slight changes under the skin, Safety System+ 2.5
31 Oct 2021
The Aurus Senat is the official car for Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it is not confirmed if this same model was recently presented by him to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Russia's Vladimir Putin gifts ‘secret’ car to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un
20 Feb 2024
Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
10 Jan 2024
View all
 Lexus LS News

Lexus LS Videos

Lexus LS 500h is best defined on the outside by its mammoth front grille. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Lexus LS 500H: Compete drive review
6 Jan 2021
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Lexus LS FAQs

The Lexus Ls 500h Luxury is priced on the road at Rs 2,18,68,929 in New Delhi.
The Lexus Ls 500h Luxury will have RTO charges of Rs 19,67,200 in New Delhi.
The Lexus Ls 500h Luxury's insurance charges in New Delhi are Rs 7,69,229.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Lexus Ls in New Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,91,32,000, RTO - Rs. 19,67,200, Insurance - Rs. 7,69,229, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Lexus Ls in ##cityName## as Rs. 2,18,68,929 .
Top model of Lexus Ls is Lexus 500h Nishijin and the on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 2,53,72,285.
Lexus Ls's on-road price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 2,18,68,929 and rises to Rs. 2,53,72,285. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Lexus Ls in New Delhi will be Rs. 4,43,423. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details