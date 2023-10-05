What is the on-road price of Lexus Ls in Bengaluru? The Lexus Ls 500h Luxury is priced on the road at Rs 2,33,84,270 in Bengaluru.

What will be the RTO charges for Lexus Ls in Bengaluru? The Lexus Ls 500h Luxury will have RTO charges of Rs 38,22,574 in Bengaluru.

What will be the Insurance charges for Lexus Ls in Bengaluru? The Lexus Ls 500h Luxury's insurance charges in Bengaluru are Rs 4,29,196.

What is the detailed breakup of Lexus Ls in Bengaluru? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Lexus Ls in Bengaluru is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,91,32,000, RTO - Rs. 38,22,574, Insurance - Rs. 4,29,196, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Lexus Ls in Bengaluru as Rs. 2,33,84,270 .

What is the on-road price of Lexus Ls Top Model? Top model of Lexus Ls is Lexus 500h Nishijin and the on road price in Bengaluru is Rs. 2,71,39,782.

What is the on road price of Lexus Ls? Lexus Ls's on-road price in Bengaluru starts at Rs. 2,33,84,270 and rises to Rs. 2,71,39,782. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.