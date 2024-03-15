HT Auto
Lexus LM On Road Price in Surat

Lexus LM Front Right Side
Lexus LM Left Side View
Lexus LM Rear Left View
Lexus LM Rear View
Lexus LM Taillight
Lexus LM Grille
2 - 2.5 Cr*
LM Price in Surat

Lexus LM on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 2.17 Crore. The on road price for Lexus LM top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Crore in Surat.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lexus LM 350h 7 STR VIP₹ 2.17 Crore
Lexus LM 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury₹ 2.70 Crore
Read More

Lexus LM Variant Wise Price List in Surat

350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.17 Crore*On-Road Price
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
2,00,00,000
RTO
8,50,000
Insurance
8,02,701
500
2,16,53,201
EMI@4,65,412/mo
350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury
₹2.70 Crore*On-Road Price
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup

Lexus LM News

The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
15 Mar 2024
The 2023 Lexus LM has received triple-digit bookings within a month after order books were opened in August this year
New-gen Lexus LM bookings cross triple digits ahead of launch this year
27 Sept 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious than before and packs more segment-first features too
2024 Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut, bookings open
24 Aug 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM is all set to arrive around the festive season will be priced in excess of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore
2024 Lexus LM luxury van teased ahead of India launch this festive season
22 Aug 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious than before and packs more features in the cabin as well
Second generation Lexus LM luxury van unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023, India launch later this year
18 Apr 2023
Lexus Videos

Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
