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LC 500h
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DISCONTINUED
LEXUS
LC 500h Graphite Black Glass Flake Colour
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr*
Last recorded price
Review & Win ₹2000
Lexus LC 500h is discontinued and no longer produced.
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LC 500h Graphite Black Glass Flake Colour
Graphite black glass flake
Lexus LC 500h Images
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Lexus LC 500h Colours