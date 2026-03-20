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Lexus ES 500 e

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1.03 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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ES 500 e

ES 500 e Prices

The ES 500 e, featuring a 74.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 580 km, is priced at ₹1.03 Crore (ex-showroom).

ES 500 e Range

The ES 500 e delivers a claimed single-charge range of 580 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ES 500 e Colours

The ES 500 e is available in 5 colour options: Graphite Black, Sonic Copper, Sonic Titanium, Sou, White Nova.

ES 500 e Battery & Range

The ES 500 e is powered by a 74.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 580 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw). The motor delivers 438 Nm of torque.

ES 500 e vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the ES 500 e include the BMW i4 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 77.5 Lakhs and the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr.

ES 500 e Specs & Features

The ES 500 e has Air Conditioner, Door Ajar Warning, Boot-lid Opener, Daytime Running Lights, Heater, Cruise Control, Front AC, Rear AC, Central Locking and Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs).

Lexus ES 500 e Price

ES 500 e

₹1.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,99,000
RTO
9,53,900
Insurance
3,78,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,31,876
EMI@2,22,072/mo
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Lexus ES 500 e Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s
Driving Range
580 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
Battery Type
LithiumIon
Engine
2487 cc
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
200 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
235/45R2
Steering Type
Electric
Front Suspension
Mcpherson Stru
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Rear Tyres
235/45R2

Capacity

Seating Capacity
5 Person

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
122 mm
Length
5145 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm
Height
1575 mm
Width
1920 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Powered
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
8 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
yes
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Lexus ES 500 e EMI
EMI1,99,865 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
92,98,688
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
92,98,688
Interest Amount
26,93,216
Payable Amount
1,19,91,904

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