The ES 500 e, featuring a 74.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 580 km, is priced at ₹1.03 Crore (ex-showroom).
The ES 500 e delivers a claimed single-charge range of 580 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ES 500 e is available in 5 colour options: Graphite Black, Sonic Copper, Sonic Titanium, Sou, White Nova.
The ES 500 e is powered by a 74.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 580 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw). The motor delivers 438 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the ES 500 e include the BMW i4 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 77.5 Lakhs and the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr.
The ES 500 e has Air Conditioner, Door Ajar Warning, Boot-lid Opener, Daytime Running Lights, Heater, Cruise Control, Front AC, Rear AC, Central Locking and Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs).