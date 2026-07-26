Lexus ES [2018-2026] Key Specs
- Engine2487 cc
- Mileage22.5 kmpl
- Power176 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space454 litres
- Max Torque221 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1680 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Lexus ES [2018-2026]
|Rs. 64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|176 bhp
|221 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|150 mm
|454 litres
|4975 mm
|1865 mm
|1445 mm
|5.9 metres
|Audi A6
|Rs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|241 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|530
|4939
|1886
|1457
|5.5
|ES [2018-2026]VSA6
|Lexus ES 350h
|Rs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Manual, Automatic
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ES [2018-2026]VSES 350h
|BMW 3 Series LWB
|Rs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|4819 mm
|2068 mm
|1441 mm
|6 metres
|ES [2018-2026]VS3 Series LWB
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|Rs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|-
|455 litres
|4793 mm
|1820 mm
|1446 mm
|-
|ES [2018-2026]VSC-Class
|BMW M340i
|Rs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
|369 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|4713 mm
|1827 mm
|1440 mm
|6 metres
|ES [2018-2026]VSM340i
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|176 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|221 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|22.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2487 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Lexus ES [2018-2026] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Lexus ES [2018-2026]'s petrol variant is 22.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lexus ES [2018-2026] 300h Exquisite comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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