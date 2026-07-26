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DISCONTINUED

LEXUS ES [2018-2026]

₹64 - 69.7 Lakhs*
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Lexus ES [2018-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Lexus ES [2018-2026] Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
ES [2018-2026]vsA6
Lexus ES 350h

Lexus ES 350h

66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
ES [2018-2026]vsES 350h
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
ES [2018-2026]vs3 Series LWB
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
ES [2018-2026]vsC-Class
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
ES [2018-2026]vsM340i
BMW i4

BMW i4

72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
ES [2018-2026]vsi4

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2487 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    176 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    454 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    221 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1680 kg
View All ES [2018-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Variants

Lexus ES [2018-2026] price starts at ₹ 64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 69.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Lexus ES [2018-2026] comes in 2 variants. Lexus ES [2018-2026]'s top variant is 300h Luxury.
2 Variants Available
ES [2018-2026] 300h Exquisite
₹64 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
ES [2018-2026] 300h Luxury
₹69.7 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
The next-generation Lexus ES luxury sedan will debut in India on March 20, 2026, featuring enhanced design and hybrid options.Read Full Story

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with ES [2018-2026].
Lexus ES [2018-2026]
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Lexus ES [2018-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Lexus ES [2018-2026]
Lexus ES [2018-2026] image
Rs. 64 LakhsOnwards-176 bhp221 NmAutomatic10150 mm454 litres4975 mm1865 mm1445 mm5.9 metres
Audi A6Audi A6 imageRs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards-241 bhp370 NmManual, Automatic6-5304939188614575.5ES [2018-2026]VSA6
Lexus ES 350hLexus ES 350h imageRs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards---Manual, Automatic8------ES [2018-2026]VSES 350h
BMW 3 Series LWBBMW 3 Series LWB imageRs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
53
188 bhp400 NmAutomatic6--4819 mm2068 mm1441 mm6 metresES [2018-2026]VS3 Series LWB
Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class imageRs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomatic7-455 litres4793 mm1820 mm1446 mm-ES [2018-2026]VSC-Class
BMW M340iBMW M340i imageRs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
369 bhp500 NmAutomatic6--4713 mm1827 mm1440 mm6 metresES [2018-2026]VSM340i

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Images

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Image 1
Lexus ES [2018-2026] Image 2
Lexus ES [2018-2026] Image 3
Lexus ES [2018-2026] Image 4
Lexus ES [2018-2026] Image 5
Lexus ES [2018-2026] Image 6

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Related News

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric and Lexus ES represent two different approaches to electrified luxury sedan motoring in India.
Mercedes-Benz CLA vs Lexus ES: Which luxury sedan offers more for buyers?
26 Jul 2026
The updated Lexus ES 350h features revised styling, a larger cabin and a self-charging hybrid powertrain.
Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down
17 Jul 2026
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh
15 Jul 2026
Next-generation Lexus ES comes with a redesigned exterior, larger footprint and an updated technology-focused interior.
Next-gen Lexus ES India launch set for March 20
6 Mar 2026
The all-new Lexus ES features a bold aesthetic upgrade. It looks bold and is longer, wider, and taller than the previous model.
The 2026 Lexus ES goes all-electric. Check out 5 key highlights of the novel sedan
26 Apr 2025
View all
 Lexus ES [2018-2026] Related News

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power176 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque221 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage22.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2487 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all ES [2018-2026] specs and features

Lexus ES [2018-2026] Mileage

Lexus ES [2018-2026] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Lexus ES [2018-2026]'s petrol variant is 22.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lexus ES [2018-2026] 300h Exquisite comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
300h Exquisite
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
22.5 kmpl

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