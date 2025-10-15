C10 Launch Date

The Leapmotor C10 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2025.

C10 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 18 Lakhs*.

C10 Seating Capacity

The Leapmotor C10 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

C10 Rivals

Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Mahindra XEV 4e are sought to be the major rivals to Leapmotor C10.