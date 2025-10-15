Exp. Launch on 15 Oct 2025
Category Average: 383.33 km
C10: 424.0 km
Category Average: 47.72 kwh
C10: 69.9 kwh
The Leapmotor C10 is expected to launch on 15th Oct 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 18 Lakhs*.
The Leapmotor C10 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Mahindra XEV 4e are sought to be the major rivals to Leapmotor C10.
|Battery Capacity
|69.9 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|424 km
*Expected price