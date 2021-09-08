Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Head-rests Front & Rear

Folding Rear Seat Full

Split Rear Seat 60:40 split

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Interior Colours Ebony, Acorn / Ebony

Interiors Dual Tone