Home > New Cars > Land Rover > Range-rover-velar > Land Rover Range-rover-velar On Road Price in Kharagpur

Landrover Rangerovervelar On Road Price

in Kharagpur
Change City
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
+24
images
Add to compare
Land Rover Range-rover-velar

Land Rover Range-rover-velar Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol 250

1997 cc | 247 bhp | 2022 kg

₹ 86.32 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
7,528,000
RTO
781,800
Insurance
321,751
On-Road Price
8,631,551
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,75,017
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1079.12 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Rear Suspension
Integral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Kerb Weight
2022 kg
Height
1665 mm
Width
2041 mm
Length
4797 mm
Ground Clearance
196 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
513 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
82 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Land Rover Range-rover-velar
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
The Range Rover Sport SVR is Land Rover's fastest and most powerful SUV yet and is built by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division. The car was first launched in 2015 and now gets a mid-life facelift, which includes a few styling tweaks, more equipment and more power. In fact, JLR's updated 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, which now develops 575hp (a hike of 25hp), is the most powerful engine in the range, with enough grunt to propel this 2300kg SUV from 0-100kph in just 4.5sec.The updated look includes a choice of new, bright colours, which distinguishes the SVR from the rest of the range, while the Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack adds carbon-fibre accents to the front bumper, grille, fender vents, mirror covers and tailgate. The massive bonnet, too, is finished in carbon fibre, which looks a bit overdone on an SUV this big, but what does work is the pair of massive cooling ducts on the bonnet that conveys the power of the big motor below the hood.Other design tweaks include a new bumper with bigger air vents for improved cooling for the more powerful brakes, and the rear bumper is new too, as are the sportier-looking four exhaust tips, Unsurprisingly, the SVR also gets the design changes effected on the rest of the Range Rover line-up. The grille is new and the new 'pixel' LED headlights are a touch slimmer, but what's distinctive is the new daytime running light design, which makes it easy to distinguish the facelift from the previous car.The SVR is available with 21 or 22-inch alloys in two colours. The optional 22-inch shiny black alloys on our test cars looked simply fantastic and complemented the SVR's sporty credentials. The first thing you'll notice in the cabin is the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system borrowed from the Range Rover Velar Read More

Check Latest Offers on Range-rover-velar

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue