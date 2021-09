The Range Rover Sport SVR is Land Rover's fastest and most powerful SUV yet and is built by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division. The car was first launched in 2015 and now gets a mid-life facelift, which includes a few styling tweaks, more equipment and more power. In fact, JLR's updated 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, which now develops 575hp (a hike of 25hp), is the most powerful engine in the range, with enough grunt to propel this 2300kg SUV from 0-100kph in just 4.5sec.The updated look includes a choice of new, bright colours, which distinguishes the SVR from the rest of the range, while the Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack adds carbon-fibre accents to the front bumper, grille, fender vents, mirror covers and tailgate. The massive bonnet, too, is finished in carbon fibre, which looks a bit overdone on an SUV this big, but what does work is the pair of massive cooling ducts on the bonnet that conveys the power of the big motor below the hood.Other design tweaks include a new bumper with bigger air vents for improved cooling for the more powerful brakes, and the rear bumper is new too, as are the sportier-looking four exhaust tips, Unsurprisingly, the SVR also gets the design changes effected on the rest of the Range Rover line-up. The grille is new and the new 'pixel' LED headlights are a touch slimmer, but what's distinctive is the new daytime running light design, which makes it easy to distinguish the facelift from the previous car.The SVR is available with 21 or 22-inch alloys in two colours. The optional 22-inch shiny black alloys on our test cars looked simply fantastic and complemented the SVR's sporty credentials. The first thing you'll notice in the cabin is the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system borrowed from the Range Rover Velar Read More