Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Differential Lock
Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Interior Colours
Ebony, Acorn / Ebony