LAND ROVER Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Mileage

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Variants Wise Mileage
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 79.87 Lakhs
and goes up to ₹ 80.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]'s top variant is 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
2 Variants Available
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
13.16 Mileage (Company Claimed)
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹79.87 Lakhs*
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel
15.2 Mileage (Company Claimed)
1998 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹80.71 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.