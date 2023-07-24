Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]Specs & FeaturesImages
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LAND ROVER Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Mileage

₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs*Last recorded price
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Variants Wise Mileage

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 79.87 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 80.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]'s top variant is 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
2 Variants Available
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
13.16 Mileage (Company Claimed)
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹79.87 Lakhs*
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel
15.2 Mileage (Company Claimed)
1998 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹80.71 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Alternatives

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
Mileage: 12.9 - 19.3 kmpl
Check OffersF-Pace MileageRange Rover Velar [2017-2023]vsF-Pace
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

87.9 Lakhs Onwards
Mileage: 13.1-15.2 kmpl
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Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

76.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
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BMW X3

BMW X3

71.2 - 74.5 Lakhs
Mileage: 13.38-17.86 kmpl
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