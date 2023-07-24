LAND ROVER Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Mileage

Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Variants Wise Mileage Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 79.87 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 80.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]'s top variant is 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel. Filter variants by: All Petrol Diesel Automatic

2 Variant s Available

Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol 13.16 Mileage (Company Claimed) 1997 cc Petrol Automatic ₹79.87 Lakhs* Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] 2.0 R-Dynamic S Diesel 15.2 Mileage (Company Claimed) 1998 cc Diesel Automatic ₹80.71 Lakhs*