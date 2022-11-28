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Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.64 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Key Specs
Engine2997 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all Range Rover Sport specs and features

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Prices

The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.64 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Colours

The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic is available in 15 colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey, Sunrise Copper.

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 394 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Levante priced between ₹1.37 Cr - 2.25 Cr or the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr.

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Air Purifier and Heater.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Price

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,00,000
RTO
14,84,000
Insurance
5,82,895
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,67,395
EMI@3,51,799/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Front Tyres
22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Rear Tyres
22

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
216 mm
Wheelbase
2997 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI3,16,619 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,47,30,655
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,47,30,655
Interest Amount
42,66,499
Payable Amount
1,89,97,154

Land Rover Range Rover Sport other Variants

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric, Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.67 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,00,000
RTO
18,41,500
Insurance
5,82,895
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,67,24,895
EMI@3,59,483/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.83 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,00,000
RTO
16,54,000
Insurance
6,48,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,02,951
EMI@3,93,402/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.87 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,00,000
RTO
20,54,000
Insurance
6,48,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,87,02,951
EMI@4,01,999/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic

₹2.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,00,000
RTO
21,04,000
Insurance
8,21,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,34,26,482
EMI@5,03,526/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black

₹2.51 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,20,00,000
RTO
22,54,000
Insurance
8,79,826
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,51,34,326
EMI@5,40,235/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon

₹2.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,35,00,000
RTO
24,04,000
Insurance
9,37,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,68,42,169
EMI@5,76,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Alternatives

Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.37 - 2.25 Cr
Range Rover SportvsLevante
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Range Rover SportvsGrecale
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Range Rover SportvsM4 Competition
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.51 - 1.83 Cr
+4
Range Rover SportvsCayenne
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
+6
Range Rover SportvsDefender
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
+4
Range Rover SportvsAMG GLE Coupe

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