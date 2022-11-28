|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon, equipped with a 4.4 L 6-cylinder and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.68 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon is available in 15 colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey, Sunrise Copper.
The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 626.25 bhp@6000-7000rpm and 700 Nm@1800-5855rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.
The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Air Purifier, Heads Up Display (HUD), Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Vehicle Tracking Via App, Air Conditioner, Heater, Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets.