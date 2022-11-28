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Range Rover SportPriceMileageSpecifications
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Front Right Side
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.51 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all Range Rover Sport specs and features

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black Prices

The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black, equipped with a 4.4 L 6-cylinder and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.51 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black Colours

The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black is available in 15 colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey, Sunrise Copper.

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 626.25 bhp@6000-7000rpm and 700 Nm@1800-5855rpm of torque.

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black Specs & Features

The Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black has Steering Adjustment, Rain-sensing Wipers, Fog Lights, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Air Purifier, Air Conditioner, Heater, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets and Front AC.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black Price

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black

₹2.51 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,20,00,000
RTO
22,54,000
Insurance
8,79,826
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,51,34,326
EMI@5,40,235/mo
Add to Compare
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.4 L 6-cylinder
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm@1800-5855rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
626.25 bhp@6000-7000rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
234 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
12.53 m
Front Tyres
22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Rear Tyres
22

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
86 Litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
4946 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1820 mm
Kerb Weight
2360 kg
Width
2209 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
yes
Fog Lights
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Speakers
29 Speaker
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Black EMI
EMI4,86,211 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,26,20,893
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,26,20,893
Interest Amount
65,51,780
Payable Amount
2,91,72,673

Land Rover Range Rover Sport other Variants

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,90,000
RTO
14,53,000
Insurance
5,70,941
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,14,441
EMI@3,44,213/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric, Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,90,000
RTO
18,02,750
Insurance
5,70,941
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,64,191
EMI@3,51,730/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.83 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,90,000
RTO
16,53,000
Insurance
6,48,066
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,82,91,566
EMI@3,93,157/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic

₹1.83 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,90,000
RTO
16,53,000
Insurance
6,48,066
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,82,91,566
EMI@3,93,157/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic

₹2.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,00,000
RTO
21,04,000
Insurance
8,21,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,34,26,482
EMI@5,03,526/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover Sport SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon

₹2.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,35,00,000
RTO
24,04,000
Insurance
9,37,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,68,42,169
EMI@5,76,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Alternatives

Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Range Rover SportvsGrecale
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Range Rover SportvsM4 Competition
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
+4
Range Rover SportvsCayenne
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr
Range Rover SportvsLevante
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
+4
Range Rover SportvsAMG GLE Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.49 - 2.01 Cr
+2
Range Rover SportvsCayenne Coupe

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