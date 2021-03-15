Home > Landrover > Rangeroversport > Landrover Rangeroversport On Road Price in Shivpuri

Landrover Rangeroversport On Road Price in Shivpuri

Land Rover Range-rover-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-sport Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Range Rover Sport HSE 2.0 Petrol

₹ 1.17 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Ex Showroom Price
10,188,000
RTO
1,072,800
Insurance
424,327
On-Road Price
11,685,127
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,80,724*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
963.04 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.26 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link, Electronic Air Springs
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis, Electronic Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Ground Clearance
213 mm
Length
4879 mm
Wheelbase
2923 mm
Kerb Weight
2151 kg
Height
1803 mm
Width
2073 mm
Bootspace
623 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
104 litres
Range Rover Sport S 3.0 Diesel

₹ 1.3 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport SE 3.0 Diesel

₹ 1.47 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0 Diesel

₹ 1.68 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0 Diesel Dynamic

₹ 1.72 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport 3.0 Diesel HSE Silver

₹ 1.77 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0 Diesel Dynamic Black

₹ 1.8 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport 3.0 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic

₹ 2.06 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport S 2.0 Petrol

₹ 1.02 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

Range Rover Sport SE 2.0 Petrol

₹ 1.11 Crs On-Road Price in Shivpuri

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

