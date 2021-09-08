Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Differential Lock
Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes