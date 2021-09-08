Home > New Cars > Land Rover > Range-rover-sport > Land Rover Range-rover-sport On Road Price in Akbarpur rajasthan

Landrover Rangeroversport On Road Price

in Akbarpur (Rajasthan)
Land Rover Range-rover-sport
Land Rover Range-rover-sport

Land Rover Range-rover-sport Price List, Specifications and Features

Range Rover Sport S 2.0 Petrol

1997 cc | 296 bhp | 2151 kg

₹ 1.02 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
8,913,000
RTO
945,300
Insurance
375,160
On-Road Price
10,233,460
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹2,07,498
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
9.26 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
963.04 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R19
Rear Suspension
Integral Link, Electronic Air Springs
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis, Electronic Air Springs
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R19
Kerb Weight
2151 kg
Height
1803 mm
Width
2073 mm
Length
4879 mm
Ground Clearance
213 mm
Wheelbase
2923 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
623 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
104 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

