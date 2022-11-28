HT Auto

Land Rover Range Rover Sport S 2.0 Petrol

1.06 Crore
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Sport S 2.0 Petrol Price

S 2.0 Petrol
₹1.06 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
91,27,000
RTO
9,23,953
Insurance
3,04,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,85,345
EMI@2,27,520/mo
Close

Land Rover Range Rover Sport S 2.0 Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
963.04
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.26
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link, Electronic Air Springs
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis, Electronic Air Springs
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R19
Ground Clearance
213
Length
4879
Wheelbase
2923
Kerb Weight
2151
Height
1803
Width
2073
Bootspace
623
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
104
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport S 2.0 Petrol EMI
EMI2,00,331 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,20,345
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,20,345
Interest Amount
26,99,489
Payable Amount
1,20,19,834

Land Rover Range Rover Sport other Variants

SE 2.0 Petrol
₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,33,000
RTO
9,84,645
Insurance
3,23,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,71,155
EMI@2,42,261/mo
HSE 2.0 Petrol
₹1.19 Crore*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 3.0 Diesel
₹1.37 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SE 3.0 Diesel
₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
HSE 3.0 Diesel
₹1.76 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
HSE 3.0 Diesel Dynamic
₹1.80 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3.0 Diesel HSE Silver
₹1.85 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
HSE 3.0 Diesel Dynamic Black
₹1.89 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3.0 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic
₹2.16 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SVR 5.0 Petrol
₹2.56 Crore*On-Road Price
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View more Variants

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Alternatives

BMW M5

BMW M5

4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
1.69 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
1.7 Cr
Ex-showroom price
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

2998 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)/Petrol/Diesel | Automatic
1.7 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

Electric | Automatic
1.8 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Dealers
Delhi
