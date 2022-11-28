|Engine
|2997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Both
The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric, Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a D350 Diesel Mild Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.64 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric, Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic is available in 15 colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey, Sunrise Copper.
The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric, Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 346 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.
The Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric, Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Air Purifier and Heater.