Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol

1.58 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Key Specs
Engine2996 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol Prices

The Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.58 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol Colours

The Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol is available in 11 colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze.

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol is powered by a 2996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 394 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the Porsche Cayenne priced between ₹1.39 Cr - 1.94 Cr.

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol Specs & Features

The Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol Price

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol

₹1.58 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,66,667
RTO
14,30,667
Insurance
5,62,329
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,60,163
EMI@3,38,747/mo
Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
242 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Rear Tyres
R22

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4946 mm
Ground Clearance
216 mm
Wheelbase
2997 mm
Height
1820 mm
Width
2047 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Centre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol EMI
EMI3,04,873 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,41,84,146
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,41,84,146
Interest Amount
41,08,211
Payable Amount
1,82,92,357

Land Rover Range Rover Sport other Variants

Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel

₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,66,667
RTO
17,74,834
Insurance
5,62,329
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,04,330
EMI@3,46,145/mo
Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 Petrol

₹2.26 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,97,40,000
RTO
20,28,000
Insurance
7,92,675
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,25,61,175
EMI@4,84,928/mo
Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two 4.4 Petrol

₹3.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,33,332
RTO
28,07,333
Insurance
10,93,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,14,34,369
EMI@6,75,647/mo
