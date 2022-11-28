|Engine
|2996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.83 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic is available in 15 colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey, Sunrise Copper.
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 453 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Central Locking, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Air Purifier.