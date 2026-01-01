|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 Petrol, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.26 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 Petrol is available in 11 colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze.
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 Petrol is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 523 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.03 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the Porsche Cayenne priced between ₹1.39 Cr - 1.94 Cr.
The Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.