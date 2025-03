Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price: Land Rover Range Rover Sport is priced between Rs. 1.45 - 2.95 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

What are the Land Rover Range Rover Sport colour options?

What is the ground clearance of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Which are the major rivals of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

What is the mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

What is the Seating Capacity of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Land Rover Range Rover Sport is priced between Rs. 1.45 - 2.95 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available in 8 variants - HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel, HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol, SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel, Autobiography 3.0 Diesel, First Edition 3.0 Diesel, Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 453BHP PHEV, Autobiography 4.4 Petrol, SV Edition Two 4.4 Petrol.Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes in eleven colour options: Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze.Land Rover Range Rover Sport has a ground clearance of 216 mm.Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes in both hybrid(electric + petrol) and hybrid(electric + diesel) engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2996-4395 cc, and features a SUV body type.Land Rover Range Rover Sport rivals are Porsche Cayenne Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes with a mileage of 11.3 kmpl (Company claimed).Land Rover Range Rover Sport offers a 5 Seater configuration.