Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 2995.0 - 3996.0 cc
Range Rover Sport: 2996.0 cc
Category Average: 10.14 kmpl
Range Rover Sport: 11.3 kmpl
Category Average: 470.85 bhp
Range Rover Sport: 346.0 - 626.0 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available in the 11 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|Engine
|2996-4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol),Hybrid(Electric + Diesel)
|Max Speed
|234-290 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹1.64 Cr*
₹1.27 Cr*
₹1.5 Cr*
₹1.04 Cr*
₹1.95 Cr*
₹1.31 Cr*
₹96.05 Lakhs*
Airbags
6
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Power
345 bhp
Power
550 bhp
Power
271 bhp
Power
626 bhp
Power
617 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
434 bhp
Torque
700 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
620 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Length
4946 mm
Length
4926
Length
5005
Length
5018 mm
Length
4938
Length
4859 mm
Length
4726 mm
Height
1820 mm
Height
1673
Height
1693
Height
1995 mm
Height
1747
Height
1659 mm
Height
1596 mm
Width
2047 mm
Width
1983
Width
1981
Width
2173 mm
Width
2015
Width
1979 mm
Width
1927 mm
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.85
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
745
Boot Space
580
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
650
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
458 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|Range Rover Sport vs Cayenne
|Range Rover Sport vs Levante
|Range Rover Sport vs Defender
|Range Rover Sport vs X5 M
|Range Rover Sport vs Grecale
|Range Rover Sport vs Macan
Popular Land Rover Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price