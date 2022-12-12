HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Front Left Side
View all Images

LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport

Launched in Nov 2022

₹1.45 - 2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Range Rover Sport Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2995.0 - 3996.0 cc

Range Rover Sport: 2996.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.14 kmpl

Range Rover Sport: 11.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 470.85 bhp

Range Rover Sport: 346.0 - 626.0 bhp

View all Range Rover Sport Specs and Features

About Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Latest Update

  Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at ₹1.45 crore, gets added features and more.
  Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera gets the Range Rover Sport worth ₹1.40 crore

    • Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price:

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport is priced between Rs. 1.45 - 2.95 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    Porsche Cayenne
    Front View
    Rear Right Side
    Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
    Side Mirror Body
    Taillight
    Glovebox Closed
    Headlight
    Front Air Vents
    Front Left Side
    Rear Left View
    Configuration Selector Knob
    Steering Controls
    Exhaust Pipe
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Instrument Cluster
    Grille
    Steering Wheel
    Front Armrest
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Variants
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport price starts at ₹ 1.45 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.95 Cr (Ex-showroom).
    8 Variants Available
    HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel₹1.45 Cr*
    2997 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    HSE Dynamic 3.0 Petrol₹1.45 Cr*
    2996 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel₹1.64 Cr*
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Autobiography 3.0 Diesel₹1.81 Cr*
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    First Edition 3.0 Diesel₹1.84 Cr*
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 453BHP PHEV₹2.11 Cr*
    2996 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol₹2.12 Cr*
    4395 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    SV Edition Two 4.4 Petrol₹2.95 Cr*
    4395 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Images

    28 images
    View All Range Rover Sport Images

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Colours

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available in the 11 Colours in India.

    Borasco grey
    Firenze red
    Fuji white
    Santorini black
    Carpathian grey
    Charente grey
    Giola green
    Varesine blue
    Eiger grey
    Portofino blue
    Lantau bronze

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage11.3 kmpl
    Engine2996-4395 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol),Hybrid(Electric + Diesel)
    Max Speed234-290 kmph
    SunroofYes
    View all Range Rover Sport specs and features

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport comparison with similar cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    Porsche Cayenne
    Maserati Levante
    Land Rover Defender
    BMW X5 M
    Maserati Grecale
    Porsche Macan
    ₹1.64 Cr*
    ₹1.27 Cr*
    ₹1.5 Cr*
    ₹1.04 Cr*
    ₹1.95 Cr*
    ₹1.31 Cr*
    ₹96.05 Lakhs*
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Power
    345 bhp
    Power
    550 bhp
    Power
    271 bhp
    Power
    626 bhp
    Power
    617 bhp
    Power
    523 bhp
    Power
    434 bhp
    Torque
    700 Nm
    Torque
    770 Nm
    Torque
    600 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    620 Nm
    Torque
    550 Nm
    Length
    4946 mm
    Length
    4926
    Length
    5005
    Length
    5018 mm
    Length
    4938
    Length
    4859 mm
    Length
    4726 mm
    Height
    1820 mm
    Height
    1673
    Height
    1693
    Height
    1995 mm
    Height
    1747
    Height
    1659 mm
    Height
    1596 mm
    Width
    2047 mm
    Width
    1983
    Width
    1981
    Width
    2173 mm
    Width
    2015
    Width
    1979 mm
    Width
    1927 mm
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.85
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    745
    Boot Space
    580
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    650
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    458 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Mileage

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport in India is available in Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) & Hybrid(Electric + Diesel) variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Sport's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel comes with a 86 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
    Autobiography 3.0 Diesel
    First Edition 3.0 Diesel
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Diesel
    Automatic
    11.3 kmpl

    Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Amp Motors
    31, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8045248492
    A M P Motors
    A-5, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Block E, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8045248492
    See All Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Videos

    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022

    Popular Land Rover Cars

    View all Land Rover Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport EMI

    Select Variant:
    SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
    234 Kmph | 977 Km
    ₹ 1.64 Cr*
    Select Variant
    SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
    234 Kmph | 977 Km
    ₹1.64 Cr*
    HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
    234 Kmph | 977 Km
    ₹1.71 Cr*
    Autobiography 3.0 Diesel
    234 Kmph | 977 Km
    ₹1.81 Cr*
    First Edition 3.0 Diesel
    234 Kmph | 977 Km
    ₹1.84 Cr*
    EMI ₹299288.36/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

