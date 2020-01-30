HT Auto

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Diesel

4 out of 5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Front Left Side
1/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Front View
2/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Grille
3/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Left Side View
4/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Rear View
5/12
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Wheel
6/12
79.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Range Rover Evoque specs and features

Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Diesel Latest Updates

Range Rover Evoque is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Diesel (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 79.62 Lakhs. The

  • Engine Type: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 54 litres
  • BootSpace: 472 litres
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Diesel Price

    SE R-Dynamic Diesel
    ₹79.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    67,90,000
    RTO
    8,77,750
    Insurance
    2,93,292
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    79,61,542
    EMI@1,71,125/mo
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Diesel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.5 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Max Speed
    213 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll bar
    Rear Suspension
    Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    R19
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    472 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    54 litres
    Ground Clearance
    212 mm
    Length
    4371 mm
    Wheelbase
    2681 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1929 kg
    Height
    1649 mm
    Width
    1996 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Fixed
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    11.4 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ebony, Cloud / Ebony
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Diesel EMI
    EMI1,54,012 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    71,65,387
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    71,65,387
    Interest Amount
    20,75,340
    Payable Amount
    92,40,727

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque other Variants

    S
    ₹74.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    64,12,000
    RTO
    8,07,841
    Insurance
    2,18,988
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    74,39,329
    EMI@1,59,900/mo
    SE R-Dynamic Petrol
    ₹75.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE R-Dynamic Petrol
    ₹77.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

