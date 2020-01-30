|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
Range Rover Evoque is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Diesel (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 79.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SE R-Dynamic Diesel is 54 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
