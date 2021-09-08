One Touch -Down

One Touch - Up

Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)

Over The Air (OTA) Updates

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Head-rests Front & Rear

Folding Rear Seat Full

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Interior Colours Ebony, Cloud / Ebony

Interiors Dual Tone