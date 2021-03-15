Home > Landrover > Rangeroverevoque > Landrover Rangeroverevoque On Road Price in Bhavani

Landrover Rangeroverevoque On Road Price in Bhavani

Land Rover Range-rover-evoque Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Range Rover Evoque S Petrol

₹ 67.83 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bhavani

Ex Showroom Price
5,904,000
RTO
619,400
Insurance
259,125
On-Road Price
6,782,525
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
736.33 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.99 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
245 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-Link with passive anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
60 / 235 R18
Ground Clearance
212 mm
Length
4371 mm
Wheelbase
2681 mm
Kerb Weight
1929 kg
Height
1649 mm
Width
1996 mm
Bootspace
472 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
67 litres
Range Rover Evoque S

₹ 70.1 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bhavani

Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic

₹ 73.62 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bhavani

Range Rover Evoque SE R-Dynamic Petrol

₹ 72.39 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bhavani

