|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Both
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Diesel, equipped with a 2.0L Diesel and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹76.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Evoque deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Diesel is available in 5 colour options: Firenze Red, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White.
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Diesel is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Evoque's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Land Rover Discovery Sport priced between ₹67.9 Lakhs - 67.9 Lakhs.
The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.