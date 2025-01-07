HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Front Left Side
View all Images

LAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque

Launched in Jan 2020

4.0
2 Reviews
₹67.9 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Range Rover Evoque Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1969.0 cc

Range Rover Evoque: 1997.0 - 1998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 13.39 kmpl

Range Rover Evoque: 10.9 - 14.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 227.45 bhp

Range Rover Evoque: 201.0 - 247.0 bhp

View all Range Rover Evoque Specs and Features

About Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Latest Update

  • 2024 Range Rover Evoque is here with a host of updates, priced at ₹67.90 lakh
  • Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams

    • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price:

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is priced between Rs. 67.9 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Range Rover Evoque.
    VS
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Land Rover Discovery Sport
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Left Side View
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Tap here to expand
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Variants
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque price starts at ₹ 67.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 67.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2 Variants Available
    SE R-Dynamic Petrol₹67.9 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Fixed
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    SE R-Dynamic Diesel₹67.9 Lakhs*
    1998 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Fixed
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Stylish design on the outsideCapable engine under the hoodRide quality and handling are super

    Cons

    Cabin space is on tighter sideGearbox not very refined

    It may not be fair to compare the Evoque 2020 with the Velar, its much elder sibling in the Range Rover family of capable SUVs. And yet, it is just that comparison that the Evoque yearns for and makes a solid case for itself as a capable SUV that is every bit at ease off the roads as it is on them.

    The Range Rover SUVs are known for being no-nonsense vehicles which strike a balance between offering luxury in good measure while remaining true to their drive genetics and that is the path Evoque 2020 continues to chart for itself. It isn't imposing but what it lacks in terms of dimensions and cabin space, it seeks to make up in terms of quality and solid ride handling.

    READ MORE

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Images

    12 images
    View All Range Rover Evoque Images

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Colours

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Firenze red
    Silicon silver
    Portofino blue
    Santorini black
    Fuji white

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage10.9 kmpl
    Engine1997 - 1998 cc
    Max Speed213 - 230 kmph
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all Range Rover Evoque specs and features

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque comparison with similar cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Land Rover Discovery Sport
    Jaguar F-Pace
    Jeep Grand Cherokee
    Mercedes-Benz GLB
    Jeep Wrangler
    Volvo XC60
    Audi Q5
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    BMW X3
    Kia Carnival
    ₹64.12 Lakhs*
    ₹65.3 Lakhs*
    ₹72.9 Lakhs*
    ₹67.5 Lakhs*
    ₹63.8 Lakhs*
    ₹67.65 Lakhs*
    ₹69.9 Lakhs*
    ₹66.99 Lakhs*
    ₹75.9 Lakhs*
    ₹75.8 Lakhs*
    ₹63.9 Lakhs*
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Power
    247 bhp
    Power
    245 bhp
    Power
    201 bhp
    Power
    268 bhp
    Power
    188 bhp
    Power
    270 bhp
    Power
    250 bhp
    Power
    261 bhp
    Power
    194 bhp
    Power
    194 bhp
    Power
    190 bhp
    Torque
    365 Nm
    Torque
    365 Nm
    Torque
    430 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    370 Nm
    Torque
    440 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    441 Nm
    Length
    4371 mm
    Length
    4600
    Length
    4747 mm
    Length
    4914 mm
    Length
    4646 mm
    Length
    4867 mm
    Length
    4708 mm
    Length
    4682 mm
    Length
    4716 mm
    Length
    4708 mm
    Length
    5115 mm
    Height
    1649 mm
    Height
    1724
    Height
    1664 mm
    Height
    1792 mm
    Height
    1706 mm
    Height
    1864 mm
    Height
    1653 mm
    Height
    1655 mm
    Height
    1640 mm
    Height
    1676 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Width
    1996 mm
    Width
    2069
    Width
    2071 mm
    Width
    1979 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1931 mm
    Width
    1902 mm
    Width
    1893 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    1891 mm
    Width
    1985 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9
    Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Boot Space
    472 litres
    Boot Space
    212
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    897 litres
    Boot Space
    483 litres
    Boot Space
    520 litres
    Boot Space
    620 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Amp Motors
    31, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8045248492
    A M P Motors
    A-5, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Block E, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8045248492
    See All Land Rover Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Land Rover Cars

    View all Land Rover Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque EMI

    Select Variant:
    SE R-Dynamic Petrol
    1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹ 67.9 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    SE R-Dynamic Petrol
    1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹67.9 Lakhs*
    SE R-Dynamic Diesel
    1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹67.9 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹121444.54/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Best Car for Highway Adventures
    Most unique design among all SUVs. Its color options and safety features are truly classic. It is comfortable and reliable in terms of comfort and trustworthiness.By: Jigar joshi (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Money value
    This car looks is best.this Range Rover car best under 1cr. Car is best feature is 1997 to 1999 cc under 7 million rsBy: Kunj Patel (Nov 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 1 Crores
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Automatic Cars
