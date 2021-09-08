Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Differential Lock
Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Interior Colours
Ebony, Ebony / Ivory, Espresso / Almond, Espresso / Ivory, Navy / Ivori