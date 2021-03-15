Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

Split Rear Seat 60:40 split

Driver Seat Adjustment 24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,

Interior Colours Ebony, Navy / Cirrus, Ebony / Brogue, Ebony / Ivory, Vintage Tan

Ventilated Seats All

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled

Front Seatback Pockets Yes