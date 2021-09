It may not be fair to compare the Evoque 2020 with the Velar, its much elder sibling in the Range Rover family of capable SUVs. And yet, it is just that comparison that the Evoque yearns for and makes a solid case for itself as a capable SUV that is every bit at ease off the roads as it is on them.The Range Rover SUVs are known for being no-nonsense vehicles which strike a balance between offering luxury in good measure while remaining true to their drive genetics and that is the path Evoque 2020 continues to chart for itself. It isn't imposing but what it lacks in terms of dimensions and cabin space, it seeks to make up in terms of quality and solid ride handling.Are these characteristics, however, good enough to expand on its rather niche fan following in a country like India? Read on.At a time when car makers across segments are going the extra distance to make their products look either deliciously attractive or menacingly butch, the Evoque stands out as a svelte SUV that was born to get a second look. Only the rare SUV does not have to scream out to get attention and this right here is that rarity.The exterior styling is uncannily similar to the Velar SUV and that works really well for the Evoque The slim-line headlights with LED, the mesh grille and the enormous air dams lend a confident front appeal to the car The headlights stretch all the way up to the front side doors which adds to the character of the car, complimented also with the shoulder line across the side profile of the vehicle The roofline tapers towards the end for that touch of sporty flair while the wheel arches are just large enough to give a rugged visual illusion Read More