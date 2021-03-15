Home > Landrover > Rangerover > Landrover Rangerover On Road Price in Annavaram

Landrover Rangerover On Road Price in Annavaram

Land Rover Range-rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Range Rover 3.0 Vogue Diesel

₹ 2.36 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Ex Showroom Price
20,193,000
RTO
2,578,125
Insurance
810,143
On-Road Price
23,581,268
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹3,99,445*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
3.0 L TDV6 Diesel
Driving Range
925 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.75 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral link suspension with air springs/ Adaptive Damping/ passive anti roll bar
Front Suspension
SLA suspension with twin lower links with air springs/ Adaptive Damping/ passive anti roll bar
Length
5000 mm
Wheelbase
2922 mm
Height
1869 mm
Width
2073 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
86 litres
Range Rover 3.0 Vogue Petrol

₹ 2.31 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Vogue Petrol LWB

₹ 2.48 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Vogue Diesel LWB

₹ 2.53 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Diesel LWB Westminster

₹ 2.61 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Westminster Petrol LWB

₹ 2.56 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Westminster Black Petrol LWB

₹ 2.63 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Diesel LWB Westminster Black

₹ 2.68 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Vogue SE Petrol

₹ 2.71 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 SE Vogue Diesel LWB

₹ 2.77 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Autobiography Diesel LWB

₹ 3.09 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Autobiography Petrol

₹ 3.02 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Diesel Fifty LWB

₹ 3.31 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 Fifty Petrol LWB

₹ 3.24 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Petrol LWB

₹ 4.79 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB

₹ 4.89 Crs On-Road Price in Annavaram

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

