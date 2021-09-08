Home > New Cars > Land Rover > Range-rover > Land Rover Range-rover On Road Price in Akbarpur rajasthan

Landrover Rangerover On Road Price

in Akbarpur (Rajasthan)
Land Rover Range-rover
Land Rover Range-rover

Land Rover Range-rover Price List, Specifications and Features

Range Rover 3.0 Vogue Petrol

2996 cc | 394 bhp | 2342 kg

₹ 2.31 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
20,193,000
RTO
2,073,300
Insurance
810,143
On-Road Price
23,076,443
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹4,67,907
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
9.43 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
3.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I6 MHEV
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
980.72 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Rear Suspension
Integral link suspension with air springs/ Adaptive Damping/ passive anti roll bar
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
SLA suspension with twin lower links with air springs/ Adaptive Damping/ passive anti roll bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Kerb Weight
2342 kg
Height
1869 mm
Width
2073 mm
Length
5000 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
2922 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
707 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
104 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Land Rover Range-rover
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
It may not be fair to compare the Evoque 2020 with the Velar, its much elder sibling in the Range Rover family of capable SUVs. And yet, it is just that comparison that the Evoque yearns for and makes a solid case for itself as a capable SUV that is every bit at ease off the roads as it is on them.The Range Rover SUVs are known for being no-nonsense vehicles which strike a balance between offering luxury in good measure while remaining true to their drive genetics and that is the path Evoque 2020 continues to chart for itself. It isn't imposing but what it lacks in terms of dimensions and cabin space, it seeks to make up in terms of quality and solid ride handling.Are these characteristics, however, good enough to expand on its rather niche fan following in a country like India? Read on.Simple Style Statement Never Goes Out of FashionAt a time when car makers across segments are going the extra distance to make their products look either deliciously attractive or menacingly butch, the Evoque stands out as a svelte SUV that was born to get a second look. Only the rare SUV does not have to scream out to get attention and this right here is that rarity.The exterior styling is uncannily similar to the Velar SUV and that works really well for the Evoque The slim-line headlights with LED, the mesh grille and the enormous air dams lend a confident front appeal to the car The headlights stretch all the way up to the front side doors which adds to the character of the car, complimented also with the shoulder line across the side profile of the vehicle The roofline tapers towards the end for that touch of sporty flair while the wheel arches are just large enough to give a rugged visual illusion

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue