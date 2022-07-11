Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsLand RoverRange Rover3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB

Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB

4 out of 5
1/28
2/28
3/28
4/28
5/28
View all Images
6/28
4 out of 5
5.11 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine2997 cc
Mileage10.75 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover specs and features

Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB Latest Updates

Range Rover is a 4 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.11 Crore. The

  • Engine Type: 3.0 L TDV6 Diesel
  • Max Torque: 650 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 86
    • Mileage of 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB is 10.75 kmpl....Read More

    Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB Price

    3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB
    ₹5.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,38,04,000
    RTO
    54,86,845
    Insurance
    13,96,837
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,11,01,115
    EMI@10,98,362/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    3.0 L TDV6 Diesel
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    925
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    650 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    10.75
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    296 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2997 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Integral link suspension with air springs/ Adaptive Damping/ passive anti roll bar
    Front Suspension
    SLA suspension with twin lower links with air springs/ Adaptive Damping/ passive anti roll bar
    Length
    5000
    Wheelbase
    2922
    Height
    1869
    Width
    2073
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    86
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    18 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    Electric
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Rear Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    1
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    13000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
    Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SV Autobiography Diesel LWB EMI
    EMI9,80,538 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,56,19,363
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,56,19,363
    Interest Amount
    1,32,12,920
    Payable Amount
    5,88,32,283

    Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

    3.0 Vogue Petrol
    ₹2.43 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,10,82,000
    RTO
    21,19,501
    Insurance
    6,81,083
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,42,96,017
    EMI@5,22,216/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    3.0 Vogue Diesel
    ₹2.48 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Vogue Petrol LWB
    ₹2.60 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Vogue Diesel LWB
    ₹2.66 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Westminster Petrol LWB
    ₹2.69 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel LWB Westminster
    ₹2.75 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Westminster Black Petrol LWB
    ₹2.76 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel LWB Westminster Black
    ₹2.82 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Vogue SE Petrol
    ₹2.85 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 SE Vogue Diesel LWB
    ₹2.91 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Autobiography Petrol
    ₹3.17 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Autobiography Diesel LWB
    ₹3.24 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Diesel Fifty LWB
    ₹3.47 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 Fifty Petrol LWB
    ₹3.40 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    3.0 SV Autobiography Petrol LWB
    ₹5.00 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Land Rover Range Rover Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

    2.43 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Range Rover vs Maybach GLS

    Popular Land Rover Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Land Rover Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      98 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      96.2 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Safari

      Tata Safari

      16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Popular Cars in India 2023

      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      MG G10

      MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details
      Nissan X-Trail

      Nissan X-Trail

      26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Supra

      Toyota Supra

      85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details