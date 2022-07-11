Range Rover is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Range Rover 3.0 SE Vogue Diesel LWB in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Crore. The fuel capacity Range Rover is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Range Rover 3.0 SE Vogue Diesel LWB in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 3.0 SE Vogue Diesel LWB is 86 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0 L TDV6 Diesel Max Torque: 650 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 86 Mileage of 3.0 SE Vogue Diesel LWB is 10.75 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less