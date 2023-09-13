Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 1.05 Crore.
The on road price for Land Rover Range Rover Velar top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Crore in Chandigarh.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 1.05 Crore.
The on road price for Land Rover Range Rover Velar top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Crore in Chandigarh.
The lowest price model is Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel and the most priced model is Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol.
Visit your nearest
Land Rover Range Rover Velar dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar is mainly compared to Land Rover Defender which starts at Rs. 76.57 Lakhs in Chandigarh, Audi Q7 which starts at Rs. 79.99 Lakhs in Chandigarh and Porsche Macan starting at Rs. 83.21 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel ₹ 1.05 Crore Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol ₹ 1.02 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price