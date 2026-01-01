|Engine
|1997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 MHEV(Mild Hybrid) and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Discovery Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol is available in 5 colour options: Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White With Black Roof, Eiger Grey Metallic With Black Roof, Firenze Red Metallic With Black Roof, Portofino Blue.
The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 365 Nm @ 1300 rpm of torque.
In the Discovery Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque priced between ₹64.86 Lakhs - 64.86 Lakhs.
The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.