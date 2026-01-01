hamburger icon
Land Rover Discovery Sport Front Right Side
1/12
Land Rover Discovery Sport Grille
2/12
Land Rover Discovery Sport Headlight
3/12
Land Rover Discovery Sport Left Side View
4/12
Land Rover Discovery Sport Side Mirror Body
5/12
Land Rover Discovery Sport Wheel
6/12

Land Rover Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol

77.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Discovery Sport Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol Prices

The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 MHEV(Mild Hybrid) and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹77.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol Mileage

All variants of the Discovery Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol Colours

The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol is available in 5 colour options: Santorini Black Metallic, Fuji White With Black Roof, Eiger Grey Metallic With Black Roof, Firenze Red Metallic With Black Roof, Portofino Blue.

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol Engine and Transmission

The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 365 Nm @ 1300 rpm of torque.

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Discovery Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque priced between ₹64.86 Lakhs - 64.86 Lakhs.

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol Specs & Features

The Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Land Rover Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol Price

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol

₹77.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,90,000
RTO
7,08,000
Insurance
2,93,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,91,792
EMI@1,67,476/mo
Land Rover Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 MHEV(Mild Hybrid)
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Rear Tyres
R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
4597 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Height
1727 mm
Kerb Weight
2065 kg
Width
2069 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips (Electronic)
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Land Rover Discovery Sport other Variants

Discovery Sport SE R-Dynamic Diesel

₹79.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,90,000
RTO
8,77,750
Insurance
2,93,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
79,61,542
EMI@1,71,125/mo
Add to Compare
Close

