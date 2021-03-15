Home > Landrover > Discoverysport > Landrover Discoverysport On Road Price in Udaipur

Landrover Discoverysport On Road Price in Udaipur

Change City
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare

Land Rover Discovery-sport Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Discovery Sport S

₹ 70.58 Lakhs On-Road Price in Udaipur

Ex Showroom Price
6,099,000
RTO
698,890
Insurance
260,013
On-Road Price
7,057,903
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,23,666*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
921.9 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
4600 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Kerb Weight
2087 kg
Height
1724 mm
Width
2069 mm
Bootspace
212 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres
Discovery Sport S Petrol

₹ 69.3 Lakhs On-Road Price in Udaipur

Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE

₹ 73.15 Lakhs On-Road Price in Udaipur

Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE Petrol

₹ 73.12 Lakhs On-Road Price in Udaipur

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue