Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Third Row AC
Vents on Pillars
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
Electronic
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Acorn / Ebony
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split