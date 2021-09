Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 is the kind of SUV you would want if you are stuck in cities with a spirit to break free. Here is a vehicle that has always claimed to be a solid option as a daily drive car but one that also has some impressive off-road capabilities for those inclined towards taking the beaten path on occasions. And while the updated Discovery Sport launched earlier this year may be a facelift rather than a full-fledged update, the changes are both noticeable and noteworthy.We finally got a chance to park ourselves inside the 2020 Discovery Sport to figure if it enhances its inherent strengths or are the updates mostly superficial.Discovery Sport has often been compared to some of its siblings and for good reason. But the 2020 Discovery Sport seeks to also make a mark of its own in the looks department and assume a larger, more taller profile. Quite obviously, it isn't because the proportions have changed but because visual cues have been enhanced. Of note then are the reworked headlights which are significantly sharper than before, an updated grille and a cleaner front bumper which houses the fog lamps and air vents.It continues to have a decent ground clearance and maintains its compact rear proportions, highlighted smartly by the typically large 'Discovery' badge and the LED tail lights.Discovery Sport may be just about 4600 mm in length but it does manage to offer a third row even if space here is absolutely bare minimum This gets us to the cabin of the SUV itselfDive in dynamicsThe cabin of the Discovery Sport somehow manages to appear premium without trying too hard In fact, that is a standout feature that I observe in almost every Discovery vehicle Read More