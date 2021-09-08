Home > New Cars > Land Rover > Discovery-sport > Land Rover Discovery-sport On Road Price in Akbarpur uttar pradesh

Landrover Discoverysport On Road Price

in Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh)
Change City
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery-sport (HT Auto photo)
+21
images
Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery-sport

Land Rover Discovery-sport Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Discovery Sport S

1999 cc | 177 bhp | 2087 kg

₹ 70.62 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
6,099,000
RTO
768,825
Insurance
194,323
On-Road Price
7,062,148
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,43,195
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
921.9 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Rear Suspension
Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Kerb Weight
2087 kg
Height
1724 mm
Width
2069 mm
Length
4600 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
212 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Land Rover Discovery-sport
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 is the kind of SUV you would want if you are stuck in cities with a spirit to break free. Here is a vehicle that has always claimed to be a solid option as a daily drive car but one that also has some impressive off-road capabilities for those inclined towards taking the beaten path on occasions. And while the updated Discovery Sport launched earlier this year may be a facelift rather than a full-fledged update, the changes are both noticeable and noteworthy.We finally got a chance to park ourselves inside the 2020 Discovery Sport to figure if it enhances its inherent strengths or are the updates mostly superficial.Give it its own creditDiscovery Sport has often been compared to some of its siblings and for good reason. But the 2020 Discovery Sport seeks to also make a mark of its own in the looks department and assume a larger, more taller profile. Quite obviously, it isn't because the proportions have changed but because visual cues have been enhanced. Of note then are the reworked headlights which are significantly sharper than before, an updated grille and a cleaner front bumper which houses the fog lamps and air vents.It continues to have a decent ground clearance and maintains its compact rear proportions, highlighted smartly by the typically large 'Discovery' badge and the LED tail lights.Discovery Sport may be just about 4600 mm in length but it does manage to offer a third row even if space here is absolutely bare minimum This gets us to the cabin of the SUV itselfDive in dynamicsThe cabin of the Discovery Sport somehow manages to appear premium without trying too hard In fact, that is a standout feature that I observe in almost every Discovery vehicle Read More

Check Latest Offers on Discovery-sport

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue